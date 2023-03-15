Jalandhar lad scores 200 in inter-district Test match

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 14

City’s promising batsman Arun Kalia on Tuesday brought laurels for the Jalandhar team by smashing a magnificent double hundred in the under-25 inter-district tournament.

In a two-day Test match against Gurdaspur played at Bishan Singh Bedi Cricket Stadium, Kalia hit 17 fours and 14 sixes to reach his double century. Earlier, Jalandhar won the toss and elected to bat first. They were 415 losing six wickets at stumps. The inter-district tourney is being organised by the Punjab Cricket Association.

Office-bearers of the Punjab Cricket Association and Jalandhar District Cricket Association and the state selection committee were present during the match.