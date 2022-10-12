Jalandhar lawyer wins gold, silver at athletics championship

Jalandhar, October 11
Punjab Kho-Kho team former captain and retired Railway Complaint Inspector, Manmohan Singh (60), won a gold medal and a silver medal in 400m and 200m races, respectively, in the 44th Punjab Masters Athletics Championship held in Chandigarh.
Singh, who is an advocate, won the medals in the veteran athletes’ category. The members of the District Bar Association Jalandhar congratulated the veteran athlete for the achievement and his enthusiasm for the sports.
Singh has been selected for the National Athletics Meet that will be held in February next year in Panchkula. Singh thanked his wife Surjit Kaur and son Harkaran Singh after winning the medals.
