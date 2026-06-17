Jalandhar: Leopard spotted in Haled village

Fear has gripped residents of Haled village after a leopard was repeatedly sighted in the area. The animal has attacked and killed two animals in the past one month, creating panic among villagers. People living in Khanor locality of Ward No. 2 said they are unable to sleep peacefully at night because of the leopard’s presence. Even during the hot summer season, they are keeping their cattle inside their homes and leaving lights on throughout the night for safety.

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Shanti Devi, a resident of the village, said that on May 14, the leopard killed her one-and a half-year-old calf. She informed the Forest Department’s Wildlife Wing and a post-mortem of the animal was conducted by the Animal Husbandry Department. However, she has not received any compensation so far.

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Villagers said the leopard continues to visit the area. Former serviceman Uttam Singh and youth leader Amit Kumar said that a partially eaten sambar deer fawn was found near their houses on Saturday. The matter was immediately reported to the wildlife authorities.

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Residents have appealed to the administration to take steps to deal with the situation. Forest Guard Rachhpal said the department is aware of the problem and is keeping a close watch on the area. He added that the process of providing compensation to the affected family is underway.