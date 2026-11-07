Jalandhar lights up for Diwali amid tight security

The city has geared up for the Diwali celebrations with markets, commercial establishments and residential areas wearing a festive look, even as the police have stepped up security and traffic arrangements to manage the rush ahead of the festival of lights on Sunday.

From the bustling Rainak Bazaar, Sheikhan Bazaar and Phagwara Gate to Model Town and Adarsh Nagar, markets have witnessed increased footfall as residents make last-minute purchases of sweets, clothes, decorative lights, gifts and puja items. Illuminated shops and commercial establishments, along with stalls selling earthen lamps, candles and festive decorations, have added to the celebratory atmosphere.

The Model Town market has been decked up with streams of lights overhead and fresh flower decorations outside shops, said Rajiv Duggal, president of Model Town Market Association.

With Diwali coinciding with Bandi Chhor Divas, preparations are also underway at temples and gurdwaras across the city. The illuminated premises of religious places, special prayers and community celebrations are expected to draw devotees.

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The police have drawn up an elaborate security and traffic management plan, deploying around 450 personnel from the traffic wing and police stations to regulate movement and maintain law and order. "Special attention is being paid to crowded markets, major intersections and entry points to the city. All our teams are on round-the-clock vigil for the past four nights", said Commissioner of Police Satinder Singh.

Markets such as Rainak Bazaar, Sheikhan Bazaar, Phagwara Gate, Milap Chowk, Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk and Model Town have been identified for heightened vigil. Barricades have been installed at narrow market stretches to restrict the entry of cars, e-rickshaws and other large vehicles. Additional personnel will also be deployed at the PAP Chowk, BSF Chowk, Maqsudan Chowk, Chugitti flyover and Kapurthala Chowk. Special nakas will be set up on highways and major roads to monitor vehicular movement.

ADCP-Traffic Gurbaj Singh has advised commuters to use designated parking spaces or park within yellow lines. No separate parking arrangements have been made for festive shoppers. People have been advised to avoid taking cars into congested markets and instead park outside and walk to their destinations.