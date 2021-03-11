Jalandhar: Liquor vend in residential area, women stage protest

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 18

Protesting against the opening of a liquor vend in their residential area, a large number of women of the Golden Avenue Phase II staged a dharna in front of the vend, demanding its closure or shifting to some non-residential place.

As per information, around 7 am, a large number of women of the locality reached the spot and blocked entry to the liquor vend. They also requested nearby shopkeepers to shut their shops in support of their demand. Following which, the shopkeepers kept their shops closed from 7 am to 2 pm to show solidarity with the protesters, and raised slogans against the district administration and the Excise Department for allowing liquor vends to operate in residential areas.

Speaking to Jalandhar Tribune, Jaspreet Kaur, one of the protesters, said the new liquor vend had been opened at the main entrance of the colony. “Besides, the main market of the colony is also located near it. Women, girls, children and other people residing here feel insecure, thus, it must be either closed or shifted at the earliest,” she said.

She further said they had been protesting against the opening of this liquor vend since past many days but the authorities concerned didn’t take any action. “We staged this seven-hour long protest today, so that officials concerned wake up from their slumber and pay heed to our demands but to no avail. If the liquor vend isn’t closed within the next few days, we will come on roads and protest against the administration,” said another protester Mamta.

District BJP president Amarjit Singh Amri, who also participated in the protest, said due to opening of this liquor vend in the area, non-veg food stalls had also come up on the road. “The residents, especially young girls and women, are facing a lot of inconvenience due to this and the administration must act on it and get the liquor vend closed immediately,” he said.

He further said the AAP government made tall promises to end ‘mafia raj’ in the state but failed to deliver. “Be it doctors, teachers or businessmen, every sector in the state is protesting against its ill-policies and working. This liquor vend in residential locality is a perfect example of how the AAP government and its officials are working,” he alleged.