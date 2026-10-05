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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar logs 28 dengue cases; rural areas most affected

Jalandhar logs 28 dengue cases; rural areas most affected

16 reported from rural areas, 12 from urban area

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:56 AM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Jalandhar has reported 28 dengue cases so far this year with rural areas accounting for a larger share of the infections than urban areas, according to the Health Department’s latest vector-borne disease report.

Of the total cases, 16 have been reported from rural areas and 12 from urban areas, reflecting a higher disease burden in the rural belt.

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According to data, the district reported one active case on Saturday, taking the total tally to 28. The district has not reported any dengue-related death so far.

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Amid the rise in cases, health teams have stepped up surveillance and efforts to check mosquito breeding across the district. So far, teams have surveyed 3,56,278 houses and checked 8,26,968 containers. Among these, larvae were detected in 1,102 houses and 1,144 containers during these inspections.

On Saturday alone, health teams surveyed 1,708 houses and checked 3,548 containers. Larvae were found in five houses and five containers.

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The department has also been issuing notices to residents where breeding grounds are found. The Municipal Corporation has issued 67 pre-challans, while three challans have been issued in rural areas.

Officials said pre-challans are issued as a warning to residents after mosquito larvae or breeding grounds are detected on their premises, asking them to clear the sites and take preventive measures.

Dr Aditya, District Epidemiologist, said, “We are focusing on source reduction to prevent dengue larvae from breeding. We are urging people to regularly identify and remove stagnant water from their homes and surroundings. People should make it a weekly habit to check and clean such places as clean stagnant water acts as an active breeding ground for mosquitoes and contribute to the spread of dengue.”

The Health Department has so far tested 8,778 dengue samples from Jalandhar. The district has also reported two chikungunya cases with 150 samples tested till now.

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