Jalandhar logs 6 new Covid +ve cases

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 4

Only 6 Covid cases were reported in Jalandhar today. With this, the Covid tally in Jalandhar increased to 80,971 cases today. As many as 78,929 people have recovered from Covid in the district so far.

The number of active cases in Jalandhar stood at 70 today. The Covid death tally in Jalandhar remained 1972 as no new death was reported. Meanwhile, Kapurthala reported just one case today. With this, the district tally reached 24,416 Covid cases today. No new death was reported in Kapurthala today. The total death toll remained in Kapurthala remained 599 today.