Jalandhar logs one Covid death

Jalandhar, September 24
Only one Covid case was reported in Jalandhar today, pushing the Covid tally in Jalandhar to 81,051 cases today. As many as 79,044 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar was 25 today.
The Covid death toll in Jalandhar reached 1,982 with another virus-realted death today.
The Kapurthala district reported no new Covid case today. The Kapurthala district tally remained stable at 24,433 cases today. No fatality was reported today either.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Deadlock ends as Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit agrees to call Assembly session on Sept 27
The third session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha will be called ...
Congress Legislative Party meeting at Rajasthan CM Gehlot's residence today amid leadership change buzz
According to party sources, Sachin Pilot is the main contend...
'Who will be the Channi of Rajasthan': Sunil Jakhar takes a dig at Sonia Gandhi ahead of state CLP meet
Jakhar, now in BJP, had in 2021-end lost out in the race to ...
'Mann ki Baat': Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi
Urges people to celebrate the birth anniversary of martyr wi...
Russia major partner of India in many domains, discussed range of issues with Lavrov: Jaishankar
Jaishankar held bilateral meeting with Lavrov on the sidelin...