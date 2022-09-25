Jalandhar logs one Covid death

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 24

Only one Covid case was reported in Jalandhar today, pushing the Covid tally in Jalandhar to 81,051 cases today. As many as 79,044 people have recovered from Covid in the district while the number of active cases in Jalandhar was 25 today.

The Covid death toll in Jalandhar reached 1,982 with another virus-realted death today.

The Kapurthala district reported no new Covid case today. The Kapurthala district tally remained stable at 24,433 cases today. No fatality was reported today either.