Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll: AAP likely to rope in new face

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 1

Ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party in the state is set to face numerous challenges, including the image building, after the recent lapses in law and order management.

Need someone with mass acceptance We need to learn from our mistakes during the Sangrur bypoll. We cannot afford to lose another bypoll. Our first step in this direction will be to project a face with mass acceptance. Senior AAP leader

But more than that, the party is facing emptiness as it does not have any prominent Dalit face whom it can project as the candidate. Even though MLA Sheetal Angural from Jalandhar West reserved seat has been reportedly pushing the case of his brother Rajan Angural, and Balkar Singh from Kartarpur wants his wife Harpreet Kaur to be fielded for the Parliamentary seat, the party is learnt to be keen on roping in some person of eminence from the field of music, sports or even bureaucracy for fielding from the seat. The name of a retired police officer, who has served in Jalandhar on a senior post, has already been doing rounds.

A senior party leader said, “We cannot afford to lose a second Lok Sabha bypoll in a span of year or so. We need to learn from the mistakes which we did ahead of Sangrur bypoll. Our first big step in this direction will be to project a face with mass acceptance from all sections.”

Local AAP leaders are also perturbed over the proposed rehabilitation plan for the families of Latifpura not getting executed. The matter is hanging fire for the past nearly three months since the demolition of 27 houses on December 9 and is set to have some impact on the poll.

Deputy Speaker Vidhan Sabha and Garhshankar MLA Jai Kishan Rouri, said, “The party does have many options on candidature.” Asked if he the AAP candidate would be a new entrant into politics or a hopper from another party, he said, “You never know. There could be a dark horse from within.”

Mangal Singh, Jalandhar Lok Sabha incharge, and Rajinder Kaur Thiara, state secretary of Doaba Zone, said, “You need to wait for just a few days. The outcome will there be for everyone to see.”