 Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: AAP more disciplined, organised than my previous party, says Sushil Kumar Rinku : The Tribune India

Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, April 28

A bevy of blue and yellow AAP flags marks the entrance and approach to AAP leader Sushil Kumar Rinku’s office near Babrik Chowk in the heavily contested Jalandhar West constituency in the city.

AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku in Jalandhar. Photo: Malkiat Singh

In Cong, everyone had its own ideology

In AAP, there is much discipline. The party cadre and structure is very disciplined. The senior leaders indulge in planning. The co-ordination here is better. In my former party, every Congress leader had their own ways. They tried to run the Congress with their own ideology. Sushil Kumar Rinku, Lok Sabha byelection candidate

At 10 am, the former councillor and MLA’s home — who is now contesting the Jalandhar seat for the upcoming Jalandhar bypoll — bears the traffic of a sarkari office in peak afternoon. Petitioners and public wait in a courtyard with their files and grievances and at least three autos with loudspeakers are parked outside — one noisily seeks votes for the AAP. Cops surface two streets ahead of his office and at least 15 to 16 are stationed at the office premises.

Preparing for a busy day of campaigning, he has at least 16 to 17 meetings lined up for the day. Many of them have been delegated to the local MLAs and his wife to enable the party to cover all bases.

While Rinku stepped into the AAP in what was termed as a ‘late’ and ‘outsider’ entry, days ahead of polls, the party campaign is currently at its peak. As The Tribune caught up with him for a conversation, the leader claims his ideology has changed.

On his campaign progress, Rinku says, “The way road shows are happening, they are getting a resounding response.”

Speaking on his belated and sudden entry into AAP ahead of the poll, Rinku says, “I made the shift because I believe, the only alternative to PM Modi in the country is Arvind Kejriwal. The speed with which the AAP ideology has spread and the party has gone on the become a national party, attracted me. The country needs a secular party, with various castes and religions and for minorities to feel safe.”

On the differences between the Congress (his former party) and the AAP, Rinku says, “It’s a big change. In AAP, there is much discipline. The party cadre and structure is very disciplined. The senior leaders indulge in planning. The co-ordination here is better. In my former party, every Congress leader had their own ways.”

On the Amritpal issue, he says: “Law and order in the state has been strenghthened. There is no law breach, no untoward incdent. Punjab has come safely out of it.”

Reacting to too many leaders congregating too soon in the Jalandhar West constituency within AAP, Rinku says, “I have served as the MC for a long time. I have a very big circle in the constituency, and I have never indulged in dirty politics.”

On the infighting with his long time rival Sheetal Angural being MLA of the Jalandhar West constituency, Rinku says, “I don’t see any such fight. People are working hard. The AAP monitoring cell monitors everything minutely. They will settle this at their level. This is a party of principles — it won’t allow such things. Everything is going on smoothly. My family is attending meetings with MLA Sahib (Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural) together. There is no clash or rift.”

Who is his strongest contender on the Jalandhar seat? “We are the strongest,” says Rinku. His key agenda are addressing the traffic problem and getting the smart city works done, including in my area (the 120-feet road is beset with infrastructural shortfalls including turning into a puddle in rains). The construction of roads and flyovers. The resumption of flights at the Adampur Airport is also on his mind.

