Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Issues unresolved, residents not amused by Punjab CM’s speech

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 17

Flanked by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior party leaders, AAP candidate for the Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection Sushil Rinku filed his nomination papers here today.

Even as AAP organised a big road show and CM Mann made a speech regarding the party’s achievement in the state, residents, who have been fighting and protesting to have clean surroundings, wondered and questioned why the ruling party hadn’t done anything yet to resolve their problems.

The Model Town dump is one of the major issues that have been in the headlines lately. Residents of the locality are up in arms against the dump. Jaswinder Singh, president, Joint Action Committee said they had written to the CM in which it was communicated in detail regarding the problems they were facing due to dump but to no avail. “Until now no action has been taken. These are just poll announcements,” he said.

Varinder Malik, chairman, Joint Action Committee, said they would extend their support to the party that would help them get rid of this problem. “An agreement was made that waste from two wards would come to this site. This continued for some time, but again, things are back to square one. It seems that waste from the entire city is coming here,” the residents had recently rued.

“We do not want to hear fake promises or want to know the party’s achievements. We are just concerned about what is happening right next to us. At least give us a healthy environment to live in,” said Raj Kumar, a serviceman.

Proper working of sewerage treatment plants (STPs) is another issue the residents living near drains are facing. Residents living near Kala Sanghian Drain shared that they still get to see untreated water in the drain. Manjeet Singh Sohal from Athaula village said Kala Sanghian drains pass through their village and untreated water still comes into the drain, causing health problems,” he said.

