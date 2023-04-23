Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Rural police hold flag marches

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 22

Officials from five sub-divisons of the Jalandhar rural police today took out flag marches in Jalandhar ahead of the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Police personnel and officials of the five sub-divisions, along with paramilitary forces, took out flag marches across various areas. The marches were taken out to ensure that nothing untoward happens during the elections. The police said the aim of the marches was to ensure that the bypoll is held in complete abidance of law harmony. They also said this would ensure peaceful law and order situation in the region and would dissuade anti-social elements.

The marches were taken out under the instructions of SSP Jalandhar Mukhvinder Singh. Among others SP, Investigation, Manpreet Singh Dhillon, Gurpreet SIngh, Tarsem Masih, Harjit Singh, Harjinder Singh among others led the flag marches from their respective areas.