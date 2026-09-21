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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: Man arrested for staging robbery

Jalandhar: Man arrested for staging robbery

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Phagwara, Updated At : 09:19 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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All four drug peddlers were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Photo for representation
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The Nakodar police have claimed to have cracked a robbery case within days, stating that their investigation revealed that the complainant had allegedly staged the incident to misappropriate company funds.

The accused, identified as Arvinder Singh, a resident of Chuhar village under the Nakodar Sadar police station, has been arrested. The police said Rs 2 lakh in cash had been recovered from his possession, while efforts were underway to trace the remaining amount.

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Addressing mediapersons, Nakodar DSP Onkar Singh Brar said the police received information on September 16 regarding the alleged robbery of Rs 3,16,599 from Arvinder Singh, an employee of CMS Info Systems Pvt Ltd, Urban Estate, Phase I, Jalandhar.

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According to the police, Arvinder had alleged that unidentified persons intercepted him near the Jamiatgarh Khosse village adda and robbed him of the cash. Acting on his complaint, the police registered an FIR on September 17 under Section 309(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Nakodar Sadar police station and launched an investigation.

DSP Brar said investigators examined various aspects of the alleged robbery using technical evidence and other investigative methods. The probe allegedly found that the robbery claim was fabricated and that Arvinder, who had initially presented himself as the victim, had staged the incident.

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The police claimed that Arvinder had taken a loan to meet domestic expenses and allegedly devised a plan to repay it by misappropriating money belonging to his employer. He allegedly sought to portray the company funds as having been looted and subsequently provided false information to the police.

During interrogation, Arvinder allegedly disclosed details of the plan, the police said. Based on the findings of the investigation, he was arrested.

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