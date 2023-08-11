Jalandhar man gets 20-year jail for raping minor

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 10

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Amar Jeet Singh has convicted Harjinder Singh, alias Bablu (45), a resident of Chomon village, Jalandhar district, under the POCSO Act, on the charges of sexually exploiting a 17-year-old girl.

He was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years. The accused was also ordered to pay Rs 1,05,000 as fine for indulgence in such a heinous crime. Of the recovered fine amount, Rs 1,00,000 would be paid as compensation to the victim.