Jalandhar man gets 20-year jail for raping minor

Ludhiana, August 10
The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Amar Jeet Singh has convicted Harjinder Singh, alias Bablu (45), a resident of Chomon village, Jalandhar district, under the POCSO Act, on the charges of sexually exploiting a 17-year-old girl.
He was sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 20 years. The accused was also ordered to pay Rs 1,05,000 as fine for indulgence in such a heinous crime. Of the recovered fine amount, Rs 1,00,000 would be paid as compensation to the victim.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...