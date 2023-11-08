Jalandhar: Man nabbed with country-made pistol, 4 live cartridges, probe on

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 7

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police arrested a person and recovered a country made pistol and four live cartridges from his possession here today.

The suspect has been identified as Robin, a resident of Rama Mandi here.

Police officials said they were carrying out a regular checking near the Dayanand Chowk. They got a tip-off that Robin, who was planning to commit some crime, was present with an illegal weapon near the Garha Chowk.

“After getting information from an unidentified caller, the police rushed to the location and arrested him,” they said.

The police said a case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered against the suspect at the Division No. 7 police station.

“Further investigations were on in the case. The suspect was today produced in a court to seek his remand for further interrogation,” police officials added.

