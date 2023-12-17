Jalandhar man picked as US city Galt Mayor, again

Jalandhar, December 16
A native of Jalandhar, Pargat Singh Sandhu has become the Mayor for the second time from Galt in the US.
Studied in Lyallpur khalsa college
Sandhu was a student of a government school here after which he did BSc in Lyallpur Khalsa College. He also remained involved in sports activities here. He left from here for higher studies in the US.
He hails from a humble family of Bashesharpur village of Lambra area. He had earlier got elected as the Mayor in 2019. Sandhu was a student of a government school here after which he did BSc in Lyallpur Khalsa College. He also remained involved in sports activities here. He left from here for higher studies in the US. He did odd jobs before he got a job in the postal department and settled in California.
Prior to becoming the Mayor, he was a member of the Galt Planning Commission. He was also the first Sikh councilman there.
