Jalandhar: Marathon held to mark Guru Ravidas birth anniversary

A marathon was organised by the district administration at Lajwanti Outdoor Stadium here on Thursday to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas. MLA Bram Shankar Jimpa flagged off the event and encouraged the participants.

Speaking on the occasion, Jimpa said Guru Ravidas had given society a message of equality, brotherhood, love, harmony and humanity. He said the marathon was not merely a sporting event, but an effort to spread the teachings and humanitarian philosophy of Guru Ravidas among the people.

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The marathon began at 7 am from Lajwanti Outdoor Stadium and passed through Bhangi Choah Crossing, the Soil Conservation Office at Bhagat Nagar on Una Road, Mata Chintpurni Gate, Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk, Naloiyan Chowk Road and Tanda bypass before returning to the stadium.

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Jimpa also honoured youngsters who completed the marathon with medals and urged them to adopt a healthy lifestyle and participate actively in sports.