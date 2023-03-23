 Jalandhar: Martyrs' Day observed at college : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Jalandhar: Martyrs' Day observed at college

Jalandhar: Martyrs' Day observed at college

KMV students observe World Water Day.



Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The NSS unit of Innocent Hearts College of Education observed Martyrs’ Day by paying homage to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Poster-making and slogan-writing competitions were organised on the occasion. A drama on the personality traits of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev was enacted by the NSS volunteers to showcase various incidents related to the freedom struggle. Principal Arjinder Singh said Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle and inspired the youth of the nation to fight for the nation’s freedom.

Lyallpur registers Limca record

The Department of Hotel Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, registered its name in the Limca Book of Records. The department was able to achieve the record by preparing 200 shrikhands in two minutes 11 seconds and 18 milliseconds. The day opened with the felicitation of the dignitaries by dean (Hotel Management) Deepak Paul. The Limca Book of Records is an annual reference book published in India documenting world records held by Indians. The records are further categorised into education, literature, agriculture, medical science, business, sports, nature, adventure, radio and cinema. The event started with the welcoming of the guests and dignitaries of the day. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, director (Academic Affairs), LKCTC, congratulated the students and the department. SK Sood, director, LKCTC, appreciated the efforts of the students.

Mehr Chand secures second prize

Under the leadership of principal Jagroop Singh, students of the Automobile Department won the second prize, along with a cash award of Rs 5,000 in a recently held technical festival at Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala. In the two-day event, eight innovative projects were shortlisted and on day two, the project made by students of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, won the second prize in automobile category. Hira Mahajan, in-charge, Automobile Department, said the project was focused on anti-theft technology in bikes that would help bike manufacturing companies to help their customers.

Graduation ceremony at Ivy World

Ivy World Play school, Civil Lines, organised its graduation day ceremony, ‘Con-gradu-lations’. The ceremony was held under the guidance of the management of the school, chairman Sanjeev Kumar Vasal, vice-president Ena Vasal, CEO Raghav Vasal, director Aditi Vasal, principal Sanjeev Chauhan and headmistress Shefali Sharma. The day was filled with enthusiasm and enthralling performances were showcased by the K1 students for their seniors. The students were felicitated with the unique epithets describing their strengths.

Graduation Day at Seth Hukam Chand

Graduation ceremony was held at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School. Manager Parveen Dada presided over the function. Students dressed in beautiful attires performed different activities like music, dance and modeling. The highlight of celebrations was the UKG students walking on the stage for their convocation. Their smiling faces were welcomed by rapturous applause from their parents as they received scrolls of merit from the dignitaries. Principal Priyanka Sharma complimented the graduates on their achievements and also congratulated the teachers for their dedication and hard work in shaping the students through education and other co-curricular activities.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fresh FIR filed against Amritpal Singh on complaint of ‘granthi’; new image shows him on motorised cart with bike

2
Diaspora

Cops question Amritpal's NRI wife, whose name figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De'

3
Jalandhar

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

4
Trending

'Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols': Kangana Ranaut cryptically warns Punjab singer over getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

6
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

7
Himachal

Punjab Assembly calls Himachal Pradesh ordinance to impose water cess illegal; passes resolution

8
Himachal

Himachal defends move to impose water cess, proposes to share revenue from BBMB projects with other states

9
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

10
Trending

TV anchor continues to deliver news as studio shakes violently amid quake in Pak

Don't Miss

View All
10 lakh addicts in Punjab, minister tells Vidhan Sabha
Punjab

10 lakh drug addicts in Punjab, Health Minister tells Vidhan Sabha

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched
Trending

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Top News

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged ‘how come ...

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...

Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Amritpal Singh's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time

Viyay Mallya bought properties worth Rs 330 crore in England, France even as Kingfisher Airlines was in crisis: CBI

Viyay Mallya bought properties worth Rs 330 crore in England, France even as Kingfisher Airlines was in crisis: CBI


Cities

View All

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Mobile net shutdown hits Ajnala, Tarn Taran residents

With city in seismic zone, safety measures need to be in place

Quake tremors felt in holy city

Multi-skill centre helps 20-yr-old youth overcome odds, become self-reliant

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Ex-Union Minister’s nephew among two found hanging

F&CC nod to hiring 40 vehicles for lifting waste

Over 15K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi, Kali Mata, Chandi Devi shrines

AAP to start campaign ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ from Jantar Mantar in Delhi

AAP to start campaign 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' from Delhi's Jantar Mantar today

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Excise case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

HC reserves order on Jain's bail plea in PMLA case

Rs 16,500 cr for education, teachers to get tablets

ATP, two accomplices caught taking ~8L bribe

ATP, two accomplices caught taking Rs 8L bribe

Akali leadership seeks release of ‘innocent’ youths, hands over memorandum to DC

Speaker ‘biased, puppet in hands of AAP govt’, says Phillaur MLA

Judge visits Hoshiarpur Central Jail, inspects kitchen

Daughters light mother's pyre

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to ~285 cr

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts

100-kg poppy husk seized