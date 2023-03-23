Jalandhar: Martyrs' Day observed at college

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: The NSS unit of Innocent Hearts College of Education observed Martyrs’ Day by paying homage to Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. Poster-making and slogan-writing competitions were organised on the occasion. A drama on the personality traits of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev was enacted by the NSS volunteers to showcase various incidents related to the freedom struggle. Principal Arjinder Singh said Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle and inspired the youth of the nation to fight for the nation’s freedom.

Lyallpur registers Limca record

The Department of Hotel Management, Lyallpur Khalsa College Technical Campus, registered its name in the Limca Book of Records. The department was able to achieve the record by preparing 200 shrikhands in two minutes 11 seconds and 18 milliseconds. The day opened with the felicitation of the dignitaries by dean (Hotel Management) Deepak Paul. The Limca Book of Records is an annual reference book published in India documenting world records held by Indians. The records are further categorised into education, literature, agriculture, medical science, business, sports, nature, adventure, radio and cinema. The event started with the welcoming of the guests and dignitaries of the day. Sukhbir Singh Chatha, director (Academic Affairs), LKCTC, congratulated the students and the department. SK Sood, director, LKCTC, appreciated the efforts of the students.

Mehr Chand secures second prize

Under the leadership of principal Jagroop Singh, students of the Automobile Department won the second prize, along with a cash award of Rs 5,000 in a recently held technical festival at Pushpa Gujral Science City, Kapurthala. In the two-day event, eight innovative projects were shortlisted and on day two, the project made by students of Mehr Chand Polytechnic College, won the second prize in automobile category. Hira Mahajan, in-charge, Automobile Department, said the project was focused on anti-theft technology in bikes that would help bike manufacturing companies to help their customers.

Graduation ceremony at Ivy World

Ivy World Play school, Civil Lines, organised its graduation day ceremony, ‘Con-gradu-lations’. The ceremony was held under the guidance of the management of the school, chairman Sanjeev Kumar Vasal, vice-president Ena Vasal, CEO Raghav Vasal, director Aditi Vasal, principal Sanjeev Chauhan and headmistress Shefali Sharma. The day was filled with enthusiasm and enthralling performances were showcased by the K1 students for their seniors. The students were felicitated with the unique epithets describing their strengths.

Graduation Day at Seth Hukam Chand

Graduation ceremony was held at Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School. Manager Parveen Dada presided over the function. Students dressed in beautiful attires performed different activities like music, dance and modeling. The highlight of celebrations was the UKG students walking on the stage for their convocation. Their smiling faces were welcomed by rapturous applause from their parents as they received scrolls of merit from the dignitaries. Principal Priyanka Sharma complimented the graduates on their achievements and also congratulated the teachers for their dedication and hard work in shaping the students through education and other co-curricular activities.