Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 4

Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devinder Singh held a meeting with Health Department officials on the civic body office on Tuesday.

The commissioner sought information on waste generation in the city along with the plan regarding the segregation of the waste. The health officials said 450 -500 tonne waste was being generated in the city on a daily basis.

The MC chief asked for constituency-wise details to which the officials apprised that Jalandhar Cantt was generating 100-125 tonne while the rest were generating 370 tonne of waste. The officials also told the commissioner that wet and dry waste were in the ratio of 50-50 in the city.

The health officials raised problems such as lack of manpower and machinery to operate bins that are present at various locations in the city. Notably, for waste collection and processing is to be decentralised for which 536 pits were to be made, out of which only 200 have been made for which there is no dedicated manpower.

“Every other big city out of Punjab having population of 10 lakh has started processing of the waste. Jalandhar has the same number of population, but no processing has started yet that is why the city is also lacking behind,” a official said.

As per the information, the health officials alleged that the B&R department officials were not cooperating with them on several things. Officials of both of the departments were told to resolve their issues amicably.