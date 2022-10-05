Jalandhar MC chief meets health officials, seeks report on waste mgmt

Jalandhar, October 4
Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devinder Singh held a meeting with Health Department officials on the civic body office on Tuesday.
The commissioner sought information on waste generation in the city along with the plan regarding the segregation of the waste. The health officials said 450 -500 tonne waste was being generated in the city on a daily basis.
The MC chief asked for constituency-wise details to which the officials apprised that Jalandhar Cantt was generating 100-125 tonne while the rest were generating 370 tonne of waste. The officials also told the commissioner that wet and dry waste were in the ratio of 50-50 in the city.
The health officials raised problems such as lack of manpower and machinery to operate bins that are present at various locations in the city. Notably, for waste collection and processing is to be decentralised for which 536 pits were to be made, out of which only 200 have been made for which there is no dedicated manpower.
“Every other big city out of Punjab having population of 10 lakh has started processing of the waste. Jalandhar has the same number of population, but no processing has started yet that is why the city is also lacking behind,” a official said.
As per the information, the health officials alleged that the B&R department officials were not cooperating with them on several things. Officials of both of the departments were told to resolve their issues amicably.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead after bus with wedding party falls into gorge in Uttarakhand
45-50 people, including women and children, were on the bus
Amid Amit Shah's J-K visit, 3 militants killed in encounter in Shopian
Another encounter at Moolu in the same district is in progre...
'Kidnapped' Punjabi family in California: Officials located missing uncle's truck on fire
Police have described the suspect as being armed and dangero...
No talks with Russia till annexation is reversed, Ukrainian president Zelenskyy tells PM Modi
Appreciates India's humanitarian aid; Modi's 'this is no tim...