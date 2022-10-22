Jalandhar MC Commissioner asks officials to give status report of every project

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 21

It doesn’t seem an easy way for Municipal Corporation Commissioner Devinder Singh. Since the time he has joined, he has been facing lots of protests, and criticism from the councillors, public, even MC insiders as well for not being able to carry out the work properly. Even MLA Pargat Singh has been raising his voice to know what work he (commissioner) is doing.

A day ago, his video went viral wherein he was seen avoiding the protestors and walking in the opposite direction. Today, as per the reports, the commissioner was called in for a meeting at Chandigarh head office where he was asked about various development works related to the city.

The reports suggest that after the meeting, the commissioner sent messages to the MC branch heads and asked every official to give him a detailed report on what works had been lying pending. He has given the deadline till October 27. Sources said that the commissioner has asked for the status report of every development project in the city.