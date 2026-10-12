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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar MC Commissioner reviews preparations for Asian hockey championship

Jalandhar MC Commissioner reviews preparations for Asian hockey championship

Matches scheduled to be held from Oct 27 to Nov 5 in Jalandhar and Mohali

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 08:41 PM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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Burlton Park in Jalandhar. File
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A meeting was held today under the leadership of Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, Commissioner Surinder Singh to review the preparations for the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2026, scheduled to be held from October 27 to November 5, in Jalandhar and Mohali under the aegis of the Sports Department Punjab.

During the meeting, the Commissioner said hosting an international-level event was a matter of pride for Jalandhar. The event is expected to attract prominent personalities, players and spectators from India and abroad. He emphasised that the MC has an important responsibility to ensure that the city presents a clean, beautiful and welcoming appearance, with all essential civic amenities in place.

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The Commissioner directed all nodal officers of the branches to ensure special attention to cleanliness, solid waste management, road repairs, water supply, sewerage and streetlighting along major roads, around the hockey stadium and at other designated locations. He instructed the officials to ensure the timely filling up of potholes, plugging the water supply and sewerage leakages, proper functioning of streetlights, and effective management of horticulture waste.

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The nodal officers were further directed to submit daily progress reports to the Commissioner so that the ongoing works could be closely monitored and completed within the stipulated timelines. Officials responsible for the areas falling under the national highways were also instructed to coordinate with the authorities to ensure cleanliness, trimming of vegetation and other necessary improvement works along the highway stretches.

In a separate meeting, Commissioner Surinder Singh interacted with stakeholders responsible for maintaining various city squares, roundabouts and central verges. He appealed to them to make their areas cleaner, more attractive and aesthetically appealing in view of the forthcoming Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.

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The stakeholders were particularly requested to enhance the appearance of the roundabouts and central verges by installing decorative elements in the national Tricolour theme and suitable lighting, creating a vibrant, patriotic and welcoming atmosphere across the city.

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