Jalandhar MC demolishes illegal building

Jalandhar, February 10
An under-construction building was demolished early in the morning by the Municipal Corporation today. The building was being constructed at Mandi road where the owner was allegedly raising an illegal building and even after being served notices several times, was reportedly continuing with it.
“We initiated action at 6 in the morning. We serve notice first and then take such action,” said an official from the building department.
Another building owner in Partap Bagh has also been sent notice and answer has been sought from him in three days. It is expected that the Municipal Corporation will act in this case too.
