Jalandhar MC employees union goes on pen-down strike

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 6

Members of the Municipal Corporation Employees Union today went on a pen-down strike over the civic body’s decision to recruit chartered accountants on a contractual basis to perform the duties in the property tax wing.

Union member Vicky Sahota fumed, “The move is not justified at all. How can the Municipal Corporation outsource work to private employees. Just recently, as many as 50 clerks were recruited by the corporation. If the need for more manpower arises, there should be more fresh recruitment. But roping in chartered accountants on a contractual basis is not acceptable at all.”

Notably, the Trader Forum Union had also slammed the move earlier on Wednesday, asserting that the chartered accountants are just in it for the moolah.