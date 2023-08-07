Jalandhar MC forms teams to lift C&D waste free of cost

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 6

In order to clear the stacked construction and demolition (C&D) waste from city roads, the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation has formed special teams under the supervision of Junior Engineers (JEs). The teams will lift the waste free of cost and shift it to the Gadaipur construction & demolition waste processing plant.

These teams have been formed in each urban legislative constituency of Jalandhar and will exclusively perform this task after their routine duties in the afternoon. JCB drivers will not only click the pictures of lifting construction waste but also collect a slip from the plant.

Giving details, MC Commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish said construction debris would be made reusable at the Gadaipur plant. He said usually residents dump debris on streets and roadsides during the construction of their houses/shops. It often leads to accidents and also affects the smooth flow of traffic.

Kaplish said the teams would work under the supervision of the Junior Engineers and Supervisors. People could contact the MC to pick up construction waste. After receiving information, MC’s trucks and JCB machines would pick up the debris and bring it to the construction and demolition waste processing plant.

Debris to be made reusable: MC chief

