Jalandhar MC razes 50 illegal shops

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 3

The Municipal Corporation is on a drive to take action on illegal constructions that are mushrooming in the city. Today 50 shops were razed. Officials said a shopping complex was being constructed in Sansarpur. The demolition took place at 8 in the morning. “We checked the records and found out that the construction was illegal,” an MC official said.

An illegal colony was being carved out on 3 acres at Ladhewali where the work was stopped today. “Another illegal commercial complex was also getting constructed and we stopped it too,” the official said, adding that generally notices were sent to the owners, but when they still continued, the MC took action and demolished structures.