Jalandhar MC razes five illegal colonies, seals shops

Jalandhar, October 11
The Municipal Corporation razed five illegal colonies in Jalandhar on Tuesday. MTP Neeraj Bhatti led the operation of sealing and demolition of illegal structures mushrooming in the city.
Apart from the five illegal colonies, three buildings were also demolished. Five shops were sealed along with four other buildings.
The MPT along with ATP Balwinder Singh, building inspector Rajveer Kaur, other officials and employees of the Municipal Corporation took the help of the police to carry out the demolition.
