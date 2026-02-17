Jalandhar MC recovers Rs 1 lakh water, sewerage dues

Acting on the directions of Mayor Vaneet Dhir, Commissioner Sandeep Rishi and Joint Commissioner Dr Sumandeep Kaur, the Municipal Corporation, Jalandhar, carried out a special enforcement drive in Zone 9 to recover pending water and sewerage dues.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of Estate Officer-cum-Chief Tax Collector Ashwani Gill and Superintendent (Water Rates) Harpreet Walia.

During the operation in the Rama Mandi area, officials recovered Rs 1,04,000 as outstanding bills. The authorities also disconnected water and sewerage connections of defaulters who had failed to clear their dues despite prior notices.

Additionally, the team took action against illegally operating water and sewerage connections, which were disconnected on the spot. The enforcement drive was carried out by area in-charge Gursevak Singh along with the supporting staff.

The MC has appealed to residents to deposit their pending water and sewerage bills promptly to avoid disconnection and further legal action.

Recently, a similar operation was conducted along 66 Feet Road, Urban Estate Phase-1 and Phase-2. The officials identified and disconnected six illegal connections that were being operated in violation of municipal rules. As a result of the enforcement drive, Rs 2,18,500 was recovered from defaulters on the spot.