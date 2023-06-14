Jalandhar MC repairs caved-in road

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 13

Two days after the road connecting from Workshop chowk to DAV College flyover collapsed and big cracks developed on it, the Municipal Corporation Jalandhar, swung into action, and the repair work started.

Notably, the road was constructed just 10 months ago at the cost of Rs 10 crore, and its sudden collapse within such a short span had raised several questions on the functioning of the MC, and wastage of public funds. Residents also expressed their frustration over the poor work carried out by the MC, and demanded action against the company which carried out the road construction work, and the officials who were supervising the project.

BJP leader from Jalandhar North, KD Bhandari, had also written to Punjab CM and vigilance department, demanding an inquiry into the case, alleging misuse of public funds allocated under Smart City project.

He said even as the state government has promised to provide top class infrastructure to the people of Punjab, the current situation of Jalandhar is completely opposite. “Several issues like poor roads, choked sewerage, contaminated water supply and unattended garbage dumps still remain unresolved”, he added.