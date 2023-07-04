Jalandhar MC sanitation workers up in arms

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 3

Members of the Sanitary Supervisor Union threatened the state government that if their demands are not met, they would stop all the cleanliness-related work in the city.

The union members today burnt the effigy of CM Bhagwant Mann and staged a protest on the premises of the Municipal Corporation office for not recruiting safai karamcharis and other Class IV employees in the city.

Protesters burn an effigy of CM Bhagwant Mann in Jalandhar.

The protesters had raised the issue before the Jalandhar Lok Sabah bypoll as well, and had later lifted a dharna after an assurance form the Chief Minister himself.

“We had discussed our long-pending demands in detail with the Chief Minister, and he had agreed to fulfil our demands and said that once the elections are over, recruitments would be done,” said Bantu Sabharwal, a representative of the union.

“But it was all just an eyewash, so that we did not come in the way of their victory in the elections. But we will not sit quietly now,” he said.

Sabharwal had also taken up the matter with the MC Commissioner and had said it had been a long-pending demand of the union, but no official had ever taken it seriously.

“The agenda in this regard has already been passed. But until now, there is no headway. Even the present government is not any paying heed at all,” he said.

The union members said due to shortage of safai karamcharis in the city, cleanliness work was getting affected adversely. “The garbage lifting and disposal work has been badly affected due to the manpower crunch. The government should consider the demand for recruitment of more karamcharis, as this is the need of the hour. If the city is not clean, what is the point of boasting of the Smart City status,” a protester said.