Jalandhar MC staff allege misbehaviour by brother of AAP legislator

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 16

A day after the Aam Aadmi Party MLA Raman Arora remained in news for allegedly insulting teachers in a government school at Chugitti here, the Municipal Corporation employees on Wednesday lodged a complaint against another AAP MLA’s brother for allegedly misbehaving with them.

The incident reportedly pertains to Tuesday evening when Rajan Angural, brother of AAP Jalandhar Central MLA Sheetal Angural, had called a JE of O&M department and a sewer supervisor at his place and insulted them. As soon as the matter reached the MC employees union, they got agitated over the matter and reached the residence of MC Commissioner Karnesh Sharma to hand over a memorandum to him.

The union members led by Mandeep Singh, Rajan Gupta and Bantu Sabharwal alleged that they would not tolerate any wrong behaviour by the political leaders and their kin.

Sheetal Angural, however, denied any such episode. “My brother neither called anyone at home nor rebuked any employee. If they have any such claim, my house is in constant CCTV vigil and any such allegation can be checked.”

He added: “In fact, the entire team of the MC, including the chief, came to my place to congratulate me at my place last evening. If anything of the sort would have happened, they would have surely told me.”

He levelled a counter-allegation against the MC employees: “I have pictures of many MC employees helping Sushil Rinku in elections. They worked for his rallies even after the poll code was in effect. Since they know that I have pictures of them, they have indulged in leveling allegations against my brother to maintain an attack on me.”