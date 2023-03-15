Jalandhar MC to act tough with property tax evaders

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, March 14

Some property taxpayers in the city are not paying the exact amount of tax to the Municipal Corporation and are evading to pay the entire amount. They either show the property area to be less than what it actually is or pay the tax for just one storey, even if it is a two or three-storey house or a building.

This has come to the notice of senior officials of the Municipal Corporation and a warning has been given in this regard to residents and employees so that they check the discrepancies that are happening.

Today, Joint Commissioner Shikha Bhagat also held a meeting with the property tax wing of the MC and took the report. It is reported that the MC takes tax from approximately 80,000 properties, of which around 50,000 are residential and the rest are commercial ones. MC officials claimed that several commercial property owners do not deposit the tax in a proper manner.

In the meeting, it was decided that the Joint Commissioner along with other employees would go into the field and check if people were abiding by the law. “Property owners who are indulging in malpractices stand to face legal action,” officials said.

It is reported that the teams will be formed and checking will start from April. A total of Rs 33.7 crore property tax has been realised by the MC to date in the current financial year.

As per the information, the city was divided into 20 sectors according to a survey done by a company in 2016. According to the survey that was carried out seven years ago, the city has over two lakh properties, of which around 1,65,000 properties are taxable. But until now only half of these total properties pay tax. MC officials say the unique identification number plate project will now help recover full tax. Even though officials are claiming it, the work of the installation of number plates outside the houses is going on at a snail’s pace.