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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar MC to link property UID numbers with property, water and sewer bills

Jalandhar MC to link property UID numbers with property, water and sewer bills

Will help civic body streamline tax collection, improve record management and identify properties that may have been left out of tax net

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:38 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Over VIEW OF JALANDHAR CITY : In a significant move towards enhancing urban governance and increasing efficiency in tax collection, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has initiated the linking of all residential, commercial and industrial properties with a unique identification (UID) number under Smart City initiative. .Tribune Photo :Malkiat Singh .
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The Municipal Corporation (MC), Jalandhar, has initiated the process of linking unique identification (UID) numbers allotted to residential, commercial and industrial properties with their property, water and sewerage bills under the Smart City initiative.

According to officials, Geographic Information System (GIS) tools will be used to map properties and integrate their details with the respective billing records, helping the civic body streamline tax collection, improve record management and identify properties that may have been left out of the tax net.

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As per official data, Jalandhar has around 3.25 lakh properties, including 1.94 lakh residential, 41,601 commercial, 5,423 industrial and 18,692 mixed land-use properties. The remaining 66,112 properties comprise plots, agricultural land and religious properties.

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Dr Surjit Singh Saini, urban planner (GIS expert) and team leader at Jalandhar Smart City Limited, said, "The initiative will help the corporation maintain digital records of properties and eliminate duplication in its database."

"Of the 3.25 lakh properties in Jalandhar, around 1.5 lakh are exempted from property tax as their plot size is less than 125 square yards. However, of the remaining 1.75 lakh properties, only around 98,000 are paying property tax. Linking UID numbers with water and sewerage bills will help us identify such properties and bring them under the tax net. We will also have records of properties that are exempted from property tax," he said.

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The measure will also allow residents to check their water and sewerage dues using their UID numbers. The corporation is planning to bring all its services under the UID-based system, allowing residents to access civic services and register complaints through the same identification number.

The digital database is also expected to help rectify discrepancies in property owners details, including names and addresses. The work is expected to be completed by the end of November.

Reportedly, the corporation has collected Rs 9.98 crore in water and sewerage bills till October 23 this year compared to Rs 8.76 crore during the corresponding period last year.

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