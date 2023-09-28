Jalandhar MP raises GST hike on sports goods with FM

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 27

Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku on Wednesday called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and took up the issue of GST hike on sports and rubber goods from 5 per cent to 18 per cent with her.

Rinku said the decision to hike GST on sports and rubber goods had come as a trouble for manufacturers of these items, who are largely based in Jalandhar. He said rubber slippers were the main product and mainly used by the people from the lower strata. He said the decision to impose higher tax on sports items too had not gone down well as it had made the items expensive.

He said with an increase in GST,t he Jalandhar industry would face a stiff competition from the Chinese firms selling these items. He said that the FM asked her to give the submissions in writing and assured of a positive response.

