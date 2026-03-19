Jalandhar Municipal Corporation launches water, sewer bill recovery drive 

Tribune News Service

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Jalandhar, March 19

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The Municipal Corporation (MC), Jalandhar, conducted a special recovery drive in the Model Town area under Zone No. 6 to collect pending water and sewerage bills. During the drive, officials successfully recovered a total amount of Rs 1.40 lakh from defaulters.

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As part of strict enforcement measures, the authorities took action against consumers who failed to clear their dues despite receiving multiple notices. Water and sewerage connections of three such defaulters were disconnected during the drive.

The MC has urged all residents to pay their pending bills on time to avoid similar action in the future. The drive was carried out under the directions of senior officials, including Mayor Vineet Dhir and Commissioner Sandeep Rishi. Other officials involved in the drive included Dr Sumandeep Kaur, Estate Officer-cum-Chief Tax Collector Ashwani Gill, Superintendent Harpreet Walia and Inspectors Avneet and Sunil.