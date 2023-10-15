Jalandhar: NCC annual training camp starts

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 14

The annual training camp for 650 NCC cadets by 2nd Punjab NCC Battalion has kicked off at DAVIET College here. The highlight of this initiative is the selection of cadets who will have the privilege of participating in the Republic Day (2024 Delhi) event.

Colonel Vinod Joshi, Camp Command, said this camp is not just about military training, it encompasses a wide range of activities and lectures designed to enhance the cadets’ overall personality development. “The training curriculum consists of various subjects, including cadet weapon and foot drill, disassembly of weapons, firing of weapons, map reading, field craft, battle craft, and quarter guard training,” he said.

He further said the annual training camp would also feature extracurricular activities such as basketball, volleyball, drill competitions, debates, and firing competitions. In addition to this, numerous guest lectures have been scheduled throughout the duration of the camp. These include demonstrations by SDAR, lectures and demos by the Fire Brigade, insights from the Army Recruiting Office, health and safety discussions by a lady doctor, and insights into cyber security presented by Punjab Police.

