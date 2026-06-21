Jalandhar: Newly married man dies by suicide

A shocking case of suicide involving a newly married man has emerged from Phagwara, where a young man allegedly ended his life after suffering severe mental distress.

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The deceased, identified as Bharat Sharma, resident of Subhash Nagar, was the only son in his family and brother to two sisters. His death has sparked concern in the area, particularly as he had been married only around one-and-a-half months ago.

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According to information received, Bharat Sharma died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his room. Family members alleged that he had been under immense mental pressure due to continuous harassment from his wife and her family members.

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A major development in the case came after a complaint was lodged with the City Phagwara Police by the deceased’s brother-in-law, Jimmy Karwal, a resident of Mohalla Bedian near Khalwara Gate, Phagwara. In his statement, Karwal alleged that Bharat Sharma was being repeatedly harassed by his wife Sakshi Lahoria, father-in-law Anil Lahoria and mother-in-law Mona Lahoria, all residents of Nawanshahr.

He claimed that the persistent harassment had pushed Bharat into a state of severe mental stress, ultimately leading him to take the extreme step.

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Acting on the complaint, City Phagwara Police registered a case against the deceased’s wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law on charges of abetment of suicide under section 108 Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Phagwara SP Madhvi Sharma said that further legal proceedings have been initiated and a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain all facts surrounding the incident. At the time of filing this report, the accused were yet to be arrested. Police stated that efforts are being made to investigate the allegations and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.