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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar: Nine census officials felicitated by admn

Jalandhar: Nine census officials felicitated by admn

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Tribune News Service
Nawanshahr, Updated At : 11:36 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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As part of the ongoing exercise, more than 2,250 census workers have been assigned the task of visiting households across Chandigarh. Representative photo
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In recognition of their contribution to the ongoing Census 2027 survey, Deputy Commissioner Gulpreet Singh Aulakh on Wednesday felicitated nine census officials for successfully achieving 100 per cent census coverage in their respective areas ahead of the stipulated deadline.

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The Deputy Commissioner presented appreciation letters to the officials and lauded their dedication, commitment and exemplary service in carrying out this important national responsibility.

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He said the honoured officials not only completed the census work within the prescribed timeframe, but covered a larger population than originally assigned to them, setting a remarkable example of efficiency and professionalism.

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Among those honoured were seven enumerators — Vijay Kumar, Ranjana Kumari, Nirmaldeep Singh, Sunita Rani, Varinder Suman, Birpal Kaur and Kamaljit Kaur — along with two supervisors, Pardeep Kumar and Amritpal Singh.

Addressing the gathering, Aulakh said the achievements of these officials had established a new benchmark in public service and would inspire others involved in the census operation to perform their duties with greater zeal and commitment. He described their contribution as invaluable in ensuring the success of one of the country’s largest data collection exercises.

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The DC said the Phase-I of the Census 2027 programme was currently on in the district. A total of 1,158 officials had been deployed to conduct door-to-door visits from May 15 to June 13 for the collection of the census-related information.

Appealing to the public, he urged residents to extend full cooperation to the enumerators and provide accurate information to them during the survey process. He said reliable census data forms the foundation for evidence-based governance and helps governments formulate people-centric policies and development programmes according to the needs of citizens.

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