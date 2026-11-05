Jalandhar: No child should miss essential vaccines, says health official

Stressing the need to ensure complete immunisation of every child, District Immunisation Officer (DIO) Dr Harpinder Singh on Wednesday inspected vaccination arrangements and maternal healthcare services at various health centres in Nawanshahr.

The inspection was conducted under the directions of Civil Surgeon Dr Geetanjali Singh to review and strengthen immunisation and primary healthcare services. During the visit, Dr Harpinder Singh reviewed the services being provided to pregnant women and new-borns including vaccination arrangements, cold chain management, maintenance of records and facilities for beneficiaries.

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He also inspected Aam Aadmi Clinics to assess the availability of medicines, cleanliness and functioning of staff. He directed the staff to treat patients courteously and ensure timely and quality treatment. "Every child must receive all essential vaccines and no pregnant woman should miss her scheduled health check-up. The health of mothers and children is our priority. Negligence at any level will not be tolerated," he said.