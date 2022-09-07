Jalandhar: Now, 555 daily slots for passport service applicants

Jalandhar, September 6

Jalandhar Regional Passport Officer Yashpal today said the appointment quota for normal passport applications (fresh and renewal) at Passport Seva Kendras (PSK) had been increased to 555 per day from earlier quota of 500 slots to facilitate applicants to avail services in a smooth and hassle-free manner.

He said the demand for the service was quite high in comparison to actual slots. A request was made to the Ministry of External Affairs by the Jalandhar RPO to increase the slots for passport services. It was accepted with addition of 55 new slots per day.

He said these new slots would be available at both Passport Seva Kendras of Jalandhar and another at Hoshiarpur with effect from September 29. He added a total of 165 extra slots would be available at these three Seva Kendras, taking the total count to 1,665.

Reiterating his commitment to providing the best of the passport-related services, Yashpal said no stone would be left unturned to assist visitors seeking these services as a slew of measures have already been undertaken by the Jalandhar office. The applicants can check and book their passport and PCC appointment directly at www.passportindia.gov.in after applying and making payments online, he said, adding people needn’t consult any middleman for these services as the passport office had not authorised any such institution or middleman.

He advised people to directly avail the services through the official portal. — TNS