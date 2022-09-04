 Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession : The Tribune India

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Sewage water accumulated at vacant plots in Surya Enclave Extension. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 3

The allottees of Surya Enclave Extension, who had invested lakhs on the purchase of plots here about 11 years ago, have not yet got the possession of the same so far.

A visit to the site shows a grim picture. Owing to continuous leakage of sewer, acres of land, where 200 and 300 square yards plots had been allotted to people, has turned into a sewage pond. Nearby dairy farmers are bringing their cattle on a daily basis to the pond and vacant plots for cattle bathing and grazing purposes, respectively. The land where the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) had allotted 100 square yards plots has reduced to a mere dumping zone. Huge heaps of garbage can be seen lying unattended there, causing severe inconvenience to nearby residents.

Moreover, illegal encroachment at the land adds to the allottees’ and the JIT’s woes, due to which development work cannot be done at the sites. As per allottees, high-tension wires are hanging on the proposed plots. The 45-ft road connecting Block C to the railway station has been encroached upon by migrants.

“Despite repeated requests to remove encroachment, nothing has been done so far. We have been duped of lakhs by the JIT and are suffering due to the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities, while those who are responsible for this failed scheme have been transferred to better positions,” said Jatinder Mohan Sharma, an allottee, and president of the Surya Enclave Extension Welfare Society.

Sharing details about the scheme, Sharma said: “In 2011, the improvement trust had launched the Surya Enclave Extension Scheme, which was spread in 94.97 acres. Residential plots were allotted to residents for which final payments were given in 2014. However, the JIT did not do any development work and the scheme almost failed. The scheme was re-launched in 2016 and several new applicants came, but even then nothing happened.”

He alleged that even though the Punjab and Haryana High Court had put a stay on any type of dealing pertaining to this land (Surya Enclave Extension) owing to a legal battle, the JIT allotted plots and collected lakhs of rupees from the residents.

Another allottee, Purshotam Lal, vice-president of the welfare society, said: “I purchased a 100 sq yard plot here by taking a loan for the same from SBI. Now when I visit the site, it is hard for me to locate my plot as the entire area has been converted into a dumping zone. I got diabetes and hypertension as a result of the stress I had gone through due to this failed scheme, in which my hard-earned money has been wasted.”

“We want a high-level inquiry to be conducted and all those responsible for the failure of the scheme should be held accountable,” he said.

In 2011, the JIT had framed a "development scheme" for the allotment of residential plots in the Surya Enclave Extension in around 94.97 acres of land. It offered around 431 plots of various sizes, ranging from 100 square yards to 500 square yards to public at a reserve price of Rs 17,000 per square yard.

Trust took Rs 125-cr loan

The allottees alleged that the JIT took Rs 125-crore loan from PNB and hundreds of crores were paid by over 300 allottees, who purchased plots here, but despite that no development work was done. They alleged that JIT officials had misused the money and used the same for other schemes and purposes.

JIT to get Rs 100-cr grant soon

The government has decided to offer financial aid to the tune of Rs 100 crore to the JIT. We aim to repay the loan of PNB from that amount and thereafter by selling the properties lying mortgaged at present. We will carry out development work at Surya Enclave Extension and other housing schemes within next one year. Rajesh Chaudhary, JIT EO

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill tweets 'shaving se kya problem hai'; users troll Punjabi actor saying 'then start from your home, ask your grandfather to shave'

2
Punjab

3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case

3
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's bedroom, wardrobe searched; 3 diaries recovered from locker

4
Punjab

Cong leaders Raja Warring, Khaira booked for sharing letter of Punjab appointments 'signed by Kejriwal'; book Delhi CM, dares Khaira

5
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

6
Nation

India to follow own interests, won't join G-7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister

7
Nation

Nitish Kumar mulls at Opposition unity for 2024 elections after five JD(U) MLAs in Manipur merge with BJP

8
Science Technology

These iPhone models will no longer support WhatsApp from October 24 onwards

9
Business

India overtakes UK to become 5th largest economy in the world

10
Entertainment

Delhi Police question Nora Fatehi in extortion case linked to conman Sukesh

Don't Miss

View All
In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating
Nation

In UP's Farrukhabad, 'jail ka khana' gets 5-star FSSAI rating

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app
Jalandhar

This Nawanshahr village has its own Android app

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad
Nation

Jail food bags 5-star FSSAI rating in UP’s Farrukhabad

UP woman stages own kidnapping; twist to story was when her ‘abductors blackmailed her to seek Rs 10 lakh ransom from her parents’
Trending

UP woman stages own abduction; there is a twist to the story as her abductors 'blackmail' her and seek Rs 10 lakh in ransom from her parents

The making of Sikh scripture
Amritsar

The making of Sikh scripture - Guru Granth Sahib

ULB Dept paid ~42 cr to firm for ~18-cr survey
Haryana

Urban Local Bodies Dept paid Rs 42 cr to firm for Rs 18-cr survey in Haryana

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala
Nation

Cancer not a death sentence, says ovarian cancer survivor Manisha Koirala

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA

Top News

India won’t join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

India won't join G7 oil cap plan: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity

Nitish to visit Delhi to forge Opposition unity

Expected to meet Kejriwal, OP Chautala

Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out ‘friction points’

Ahead of poll, BJP-JJP panel to sort out 'friction points'

JJP minister Babli had accused govt of graft

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

After Punjab, poll bug bites Himachal Pradesh doctors

Two specialists resign, another on his way out, record 12 wo...

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

VK Bhawra shifted, Gaurav Yadav to continue as officiating Punjab DGP

Former DGP posted Chairman of Punjab Police Housing Corporat...


Cities

View All

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

3 dist teachers among 74 to get state award

MC's property tax wing remains open on Saturday, collects Rs 22 L

10 booked for abducting, robbing woman

City police make fourth arrest in docs' extortion case

Despite ban, woman sarpanch proxies continue in rural areas

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Draft startup policy unveiled in Chandigarh

Chandigarh to go ahead with GMCH-32 admissions sans OBC quota

BMW rams into tree, three hurt in Chandigarh

JP Nadda asks BJP’s Chandigarh wing to prepare for 2024 Lok Sabha poll

Panel visits fire-ravaged market to assess loss, returns empty-handed

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Need to make education institutes future-ready, says President Droupadi Murmu

Don't quit party but work for AAP: Kejriwal to Gujarat BJP workers

Locals protest delay in work on rly underbridge in Jalandhar

Locals protest delay in work on rly underbridge in Jalandhar

Of 2,056 food samples, 260 fail quality test in 4 yrs

State award for two Jalandhar teachers

Two more held in 38-kg heroin seizure case

PTMs held in Jalandhar district govt schools

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

Jilted lover kills woman at her salon, arrested

7 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana

MLAs attend parent-teacher meets at govt schools to understand problems

11 of 12 Class IV staff posts lying vacant in government school

Man nabbed with heroin

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Administration seeks support of NGOs to educate child beggars in Patiala

Education, health state govt priorities, says Education Minister

Orientation programme for college students ends