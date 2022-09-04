Jalandhar: Over decade on, Surya Enclave allottees yet to get possession

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 3

The allottees of Surya Enclave Extension, who had invested lakhs on the purchase of plots here about 11 years ago, have not yet got the possession of the same so far.

A visit to the site shows a grim picture. Owing to continuous leakage of sewer, acres of land, where 200 and 300 square yards plots had been allotted to people, has turned into a sewage pond. Nearby dairy farmers are bringing their cattle on a daily basis to the pond and vacant plots for cattle bathing and grazing purposes, respectively. The land where the Jalandhar Improvement Trust (JIT) had allotted 100 square yards plots has reduced to a mere dumping zone. Huge heaps of garbage can be seen lying unattended there, causing severe inconvenience to nearby residents.

Moreover, illegal encroachment at the land adds to the allottees’ and the JIT’s woes, due to which development work cannot be done at the sites. As per allottees, high-tension wires are hanging on the proposed plots. The 45-ft road connecting Block C to the railway station has been encroached upon by migrants.

“Despite repeated requests to remove encroachment, nothing has been done so far. We have been duped of lakhs by the JIT and are suffering due to the lackadaisical attitude of the authorities, while those who are responsible for this failed scheme have been transferred to better positions,” said Jatinder Mohan Sharma, an allottee, and president of the Surya Enclave Extension Welfare Society.

Sharing details about the scheme, Sharma said: “In 2011, the improvement trust had launched the Surya Enclave Extension Scheme, which was spread in 94.97 acres. Residential plots were allotted to residents for which final payments were given in 2014. However, the JIT did not do any development work and the scheme almost failed. The scheme was re-launched in 2016 and several new applicants came, but even then nothing happened.”

He alleged that even though the Punjab and Haryana High Court had put a stay on any type of dealing pertaining to this land (Surya Enclave Extension) owing to a legal battle, the JIT allotted plots and collected lakhs of rupees from the residents.

Another allottee, Purshotam Lal, vice-president of the welfare society, said: “I purchased a 100 sq yard plot here by taking a loan for the same from SBI. Now when I visit the site, it is hard for me to locate my plot as the entire area has been converted into a dumping zone. I got diabetes and hypertension as a result of the stress I had gone through due to this failed scheme, in which my hard-earned money has been wasted.”

“We want a high-level inquiry to be conducted and all those responsible for the failure of the scheme should be held accountable,” he said.

In 2011, the JIT had framed a "development scheme" for the allotment of residential plots in the Surya Enclave Extension in around 94.97 acres of land. It offered around 431 plots of various sizes, ranging from 100 square yards to 500 square yards to public at a reserve price of Rs 17,000 per square yard.

Trust took Rs 125-cr loan

The allottees alleged that the JIT took Rs 125-crore loan from PNB and hundreds of crores were paid by over 300 allottees, who purchased plots here, but despite that no development work was done. They alleged that JIT officials had misused the money and used the same for other schemes and purposes.