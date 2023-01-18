Jalandhar, Patiala school teams enter last 8 in hockey tourney

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 17

On the third day of the 16th edition of All-India Balwant Singh Kapur Hockey Tournament, Government Model School, Jalandhar, and Dudial Khalsa School, Patiala, secured spots in the quarterfinals of U-19 boys category. As many as three matches were played today at Olympian Surjit Hockey Stadium.

In a pool A match, Government Model School, Jalandhar, defeated Dudial Khalsa School, Patiala, 6-0 and entered the quarterfinals by securing the first position in pool A with 6 points. While Dudial Khalsa made it to the quarterfinals with three points after winning one match and losing one match in the league round. In today’s match Government Model School’s Dilraj Singh scored a haul, he scored goals in the 16th, 38th, 42nd and 51st minutes of the game while Gurpreet Singh netted the ball in the 9th and Mandeep Singh in the 55th minute.

In the first match, pool D, Army Boys Sports Company dusted Shaheed Udham Singh Public School, Tarn Taran, 3-2 after a neck and neck match and took three points to their account. Army’s Munish scored the first goal in the 6th minute of the game. In the 13th minute, the German of Tarn Taran scored a field goal to make the score 1-1.

In the 30th minute, Ankit Ekka of Army scored a goal to make the score 2-1. In the 44th minute, Nitish Sharma netted the ball for Army and made the score 3-1. In the 57th minute of the game, Tarn Taran’s Jaspal Singh scored to make it 2-3.

The second match of pool B was played between Government Model Secondary School, Chandigarh, and Malwa Khalsa Secondary School, Ludhiana.

Chandigarh won 4-2 and gained three points. Captain Surinder Singh netted the ball and opened the score for Chandigarh in the 21st minute of the game. In the 27th minute, Arshdeep Singh of Ludhiana equalised by scoring a goal.

In the 31st minute, Surinder Singh of Chandigarh scored another goal to make the score 2-1. Gaurav Bawa of Ludhiana equalised by scoring a goal in the 45th minute. Paramveer Singh scored in the 52nd minute and Surinder Singh scored in the 56th minute to give Chandigarh a 4-2 win.