Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar photographer to receive state award for ‘Religious Discussion’

Jalandhar photographer to receive state award for ‘Religious Discussion’

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:25 AM Nov 15, 2025 IST
Harinder Singh Bhatti
Harinder Singh Bhatti, Head of the Fine Arts Department at Army Public School (APS), Jalandhar Cantt, is set to receive a prestigious state award from KAUSA Trust for his photography work titled “Religious Discussion.”

In an earlier interview with The Tribune, Bhatti expressed his deep passion for art, saying, “A lifetime is not enough for painting.” He shared that he was selected for the state award after submitting entries last month and is humbled to receive this recognition. “I am thankful for this honour and grateful that my artwork is taking me places and earning accolades,” he added.

Bhatti’s love for art began in Class X when he decided to pursue painting seriously. He later earned a master’s degrees in Fine Arts and the History of Art. Known for his keen observational skills and aesthetic sensibility, he integrates creativity with modern technology to enhance art education.

His work has been showcased in numerous exhibitions at national, state and district levels, earning him prestigious awards. In addition to painting, Bhatti has twice won national awards in photography from the Indian Academy of Fine Arts (IAFA), Amritsar. He has also authored four textbooks on art education for CBSE students in Classes IX and X.

Bhatti’s contribution to art education extends to his mentorship. He has consistently prepared his students for various painting and photography competitions, many of whom have gone on to win top honours. During the Covid-19 lockdown, he adapted by conducting online classes, teaching photography and “best-out-of-waste” crafts and creating painting demonstration videos to keep students creatively engaged and help them cope with stress.

His dedication and innovative approach to art education have been widely recognised, including appreciation letters from the Union HRD Minister for achieving exceptional results in Class XII during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 academic years. Through his work and mentorship, Bhatti continues to inspire generations of students.

