Jalandhar players carry hopes at Asian Games in Japan

As India competes at the Asian Games in Japan, Jalandhar has a strong presence in the national contingent, with several players from the city and other districts representing the country in hockey and athletics.

In the Indian men’s hockey team, Sukhjeet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Hardik Singh are carrying the hopes of their hometown on the international stage. Their presence has added a special sense of pride in Jalandhar, a city known for its contribution to Indian hockey.

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Among them, Manpreet Singh remains one of the most experienced members of the national side. The former India captain recently became the country's most-capped hockey player, underlining his longevity and importance to the team. He continues to play a key role in India’s campaign, bringing valuable experience to a squad aiming for success at the continental event.

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Sukhjeet Singh's journey has particularly been inspiring. The Jalandhar-born forward battled back after suffering partial paralysis several years ago and fought his way into the national team. His determination took him all the way to the Paris Olympics, where he was part of the Indian team that won a bronze medal. His journey from adversity to the international podium has made him an inspiration for aspiring sportspersons.

Jalandhar's representation extends beyond hockey, with Gurindervir Singh and Rashdeep competing in athletics. Expectations are particularly high from Gurindervir, regarded as India's one of the best 100 metre sprinters. His participation gives athletics fans in the city another reason to closely follow India's campaign.

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Apart from this, in hockey, Harmanpreet Singh and Dilpreet Singh, who are from Amritsar, have a Jalandhar connect as well. They have played here at the Surjit Hockey stadium.