Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Jalandhar, April 4

The Lok Sabha elections are approaching. The city has plunged into darkness as over 4,000 complaints regarding non-functional streetlights are pending with the municipal corporation (MC). When political leaders start campaigning and ask for votes while making big promises, they fail to ensure even basic amenities like streetlights for the city people. Ironically, state’s Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh is from Jalandhar.

There have been many accidents and crime rate has also gone up in the areas of city where streetlights are lying defunct. Political leaders and the general public have been lodging complaints in this connection with the authorities concerned.

The MC had recently issued a notice to a company for failing to operate and maintain 71,000 LED smart streetlights in the city and sought an answer in this connection within two days.

As per information, the company manager met senior MC officials and gave assurance to get streetlights repaired in the coming few days. Additional Commissioner Amarjit Singh Bains said, “Company workers will start the repair work soon.”

The notice sent to the company reads, “In the wake of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, there is a lot of pressure to keep all areas of the city lit. Due to negligence on your part, there many dark zones in the city at present.”

The notice further reads, “It has come to the notice of the MC office that your company has not released salary of maintenance workers for the last four to five months. Due to non-payment of their dues, they are not performing their duties which is a gross violation of the contract agreement.” Senior MC officials said if the company does start the maintenance work, another notice would be sent.

