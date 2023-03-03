Jalandhar: PO lands in police net

Jalandhar: The city police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) here on Wednesday. The accused has been identified as Sahil, a resident of Madhuban Colony, Raj Nagar, Jalandhar. According to the police, Sahil was wanted in a case registered against him under Section 188 of the IPC and Section 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act at the Basti Bawa Khel police station in 2020. He was absconding for the past over two years. Police officials said a local court had declared Sahil a proclaimed offender on February 14, 2023. Since then, the police had been looking out for him. They said following a tip-off, Sahil was arrested from his residence on Wednesday.
