Jalandhar police apprehend two with 5 kg heroin, Rs 1.5 lakh drug money

The Jalandhar Commissionerate Police has apprehended two youths working as drug smugglers with 5 kg heroin and Rs 1.5 lakh in drug money, in one of the largest heroin hauls recovered in Jalandhar in recent times.

The duo, both residents of Phillaur, aged around 20 years, have been identified as Dilpreet Singh and Kamaldeep Singh. They were arrested during a naka in Jalandhar Cantt on Friday.

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The police team apprehended them on suspicion near Patwari Dhaba, while the pair was traveling from Kot Kalan Chowk towards the Cantt Road.

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During the recovery, 2.5 kg heroin and Rs 80,000 were found in Dilpreet’s possession, while 2.5 heroin and Rs 70,000 were recovered from Kamaldeep.

The heroin and drug money have both been seized.

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A case has been registered against the two at the Jalandhar Cantt Police Station under relevant sections of the NDPS Act.

Acting on the directions of Commissioner Satinder Singh and under DCP (Investigation) Manpreet Singh Dhillon’s supervision, the arrests were carried out under ADCP Dev Singh and ACP Amarbir Singh, led by a team of CIA Staff In-charge Surinder Kumar.

Police stated that the arrested accused will be produced in court to obtain remand, and investigations are under way to trace their forward and backward linkages.