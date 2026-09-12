Jalandhar police arrest 5 members of extortion gang

As part of a special campaign against anti-social elements, the Lohian police have busted an extortion gang allegedly operating in association with Jagga Phukkiwal and Navjot alias Jota and arrested five accused.

The accused have been identified as Sunny, Rahul, Balvir Singh alias Jass, Jashanpreet Singh alias Jashan and Ajay Kumar alias Neeli, residents of Kapurthala and Jalandhar.

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The police have recovered an illegal .30-bore pistol, one magazine and three live rounds from the accused.

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Giving details, Sarwan Singh Bal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shahkot, said that on September 3, two masked youths riding a motorcycle had opened fire in front of the Sam Collection store at Lohian.

In this regard, FIR No. 154, dated September 3, 2026, under Sections 308(5) and 351(3) of the BNS and relevant sections of the Arms Act, was registered at the Lohian police station.

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During the investigation, the police team, led by SI Sukhjinder Singh Khaira, SHO, Lohian police station, arrested Sunny, Rahul, Balvir Singh alias Jass, Jashanpreet Singh alias Jashan and Ajay Kumar alias Neeli.

During interrogation, it came to light that the accused were allegedly associated with the extortion gang along with Jagga Phukkiwal and Navjot alias Jota.

During a search of the accused, the police seized a .30-bore pistol, one magazine and three live rounds.

The arrested accused were produced before the court, which granted three days’ police remand.

The police said the interrogation of the accused was underway and further revelations were expected in the case.

The operation was conducted on the directions of Harvinder Singh Virk, Senior Superintendent of Police, Jalandhar Rural, under Vineet Ahlawat Superintendent of Police (Investigation), Jalandhar Rural, and Sarwan Singh Bal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shahkot.