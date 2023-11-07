Jalandhar: Police DAV Public School

Jalandhar: Dr Roop Singh Shekhawat, an artiste, taught various Rajasthani dance forms to students of Police DAV Public School in a five-day folk dance workshop. On the occasion of the closing ceremony, principal Rashmi Vij expressed her gratitude to him and presented him a memento. Shekhawat taught the steps of various Rajasthani folk dance forms like Chari, Loor, Bajuband, Ghoomar and Chirmi to 126 girl students participated in the workshop. On the last day, the students participating in the workshop gave a presentation of Rajasthani folk dance, which was appreciated by all. Supervisor Cinny Malhotra and teachers of the dance department Sweety Sidhana, Lakshmi Kumari and Reena were also present on the occasion.

Swami Sant Dass Public School

Swami Sant Dass Public School, Phagwara, hosted its 24th annual day function. The event ‘Kavyanth-Voice of the Soul’ reflected the prominence of four houses of the school. Tilakchand K Lodaya, a former chief commissioner of income tax, was the chief guest. The event started with a dance performance ‘Deep Shiksha’, that mesmerised the audience. The programme extended with the lighting of lamp, followed by school shabad. Anju Mehta, principal, read the annual report. Prizes to the meritorious students were given for their extraordinary performances in academics and co-curricular activities. The cultural event progressed with a musical dance drama- ‘Kalidasa Ka Parichay’, depicting the life of renowned poet ‘Kalidasa’. Performances like ‘Hasna Mana Hai’ and ‘Kambdi Kalai’ enthralled the audience. A short dramatisation of Shakespeare’s poem ‘Seven Ages of Man’ captured the interest of the audience through its life-like enactment. The energetic dance performance ‘Mere Adhikaar’ showcased an issue raised by the famous poet Mahadevi Verma on the importance of education in women’s life. One-act Punjabi play highlighted the journey of Amrita Pritam, a prominent figure in Punjabi literature, stole everyone’s heart.

Hukam Chand SD School, Kapurthala

Seth Hukam Chand SD Public School, Kapurthala, organised an annual function titled ‘Enlightenment – The awakening minds of SDians’. The event was presided over by president Naresh Kumar Budhia , senior vice-president Vinod Dada, principals of SD Schools, Jalandhar, and principal of the host school, Sonia Jairath. A welcome was extended by the students with their performance ‘Melodious and Musical Choir’. A musical performance ‘The victory of divine power over wickedness’ really held the audience captive. A few tiny tots dedicated their performance to the loving parents ‘Angels in Disguise’. A meaningful message was given by the students with their musical act ‘Mobile phone- a necessary evil’. Various performances based on ISRO: Space technology in the service of humankind, Brain Drain: Depletion of human resources, Child labour: A plea to abolish child labour, etc. were performed.

Innocent Hearts Nurpur

Giggles and games fun fair concluded at Innocent Hearts Nurpur. Children and their parents had a lot of fun along with colourful programme and fun games. Dr Ajay Marwaha, kidney specialist of Shriman Hospital, was the chief guest and Gaurav Gulati played the role of guest of honour. The guests were welcomed by principal Meenakshi Sharma and members of the management.