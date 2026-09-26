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Home / Jalandhar / Jalandhar police push firearm-free zones amid gun misuse

Jalandhar police push firearm-free zones amid gun misuse

Two arrested in recent viral firing case

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Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:28 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
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Trigger-happy youths are becoming a major headache for the Jalandhar police, with incidents involving firing and the brandishing of weapons going viral on social media.

In the past week alone, a singer was booked after his supporters openly displayed weapons during a music video shoot at a college, a YouTuber has been arrested for allegedly opening fire at police personnel during a naka and now, a video showing two men firing shots in the air has surfaced online.

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Amid the spate of such incidents, the Police Commissioner, Jalandhar, on Friday issued orders enabling cafés, restaurants, clubs and other public establishments to voluntarily declare their premises as ‘firearm-free zones’. In the latest case, an FIR has been registered at Police Station Division No. 5 and two persons seen firing weapons in the viral video have been arrested.

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Madhvi Sharma, ADCP-II, Jalandhar, said the video had been widely circulated on social media. Acting on the information, the Commissionerate Police initiated immediate action and registered an FIR at Police Station Division No. 5. The two accused have since been arrested.

The ADCP further stated that both weapons used in the firing are licensed firearms. She added that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found misusing firearms or displaying them in violation of the law.

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Meanwhile, aiming to strengthen public safety and prevent crime, Police Commissioner Satinder Singh issued orders under Section 163 of the BNSS, 2023, and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, and Arms Rules, 2016, allowing public establishments to voluntarily declare themselves as ‘firearm-free zones’. Once notified as a firearm-free zone, no person will be permitted to carry, possess, display or bring a firearm into the premises, even if he or she holds a valid arms licence.

The establishments will be required to prominently display notices informing visitors that carrying firearms is prohibited. Owners and managers must also ensure that patrons are aware of the restrictions. If any firearm is found within such premises, the management must immediately inform the nearest police station or control room and prevent any display, brandishing or use of the weapon.

The order will remain in force till November 20, 2026.

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