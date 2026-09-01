Jalandhar police seize 35 kg charas, arrest 3 men

The CIA Staff of the Commissionerate Police have unearthed a drug racket and seized 34.5 kg of charas from three accused.

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The CIA Staff police team arrested Devanand of Dakohā and seized 1.5 kg of charas from him. A case was registered against the accused at Rama Mandi police station under the NDPS Act.

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During interrogation, Devanand said that Buddh Bahadur and Suryarti of Hoshiarpur were also involved in the drug trade.

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The two were also named as accused and later arrested, and 33 kg of charas was seized from them.